Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Allegion worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,398,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

