Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $17.83 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,995,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,336.58.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,953.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,008.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

