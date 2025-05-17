Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cheesecake Factory worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

