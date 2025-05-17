Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 106,685 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.6%

HRB opened at $57.65 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.