Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 458,522 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458,522 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

