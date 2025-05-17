Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 83,891 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 3.3%

BATS:ICVT opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1466 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.