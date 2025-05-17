Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of FirstService worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis grew its stake in FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $175.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.22. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. FirstService’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

