Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cactus worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Cactus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Cactus by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Cactus Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WHD stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

