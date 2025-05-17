Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

