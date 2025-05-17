Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,805 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $54,189,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

