Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,250 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of Newmark Group worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Newmark Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 1,502,372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,541,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NMRK opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

