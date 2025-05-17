Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.03% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

