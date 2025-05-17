Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 15,437 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

