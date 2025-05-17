Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 159,383 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $73.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

