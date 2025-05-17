Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 17,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

