Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Century Communities worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.3%

CCS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

