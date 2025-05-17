Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 26,181 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

PTC Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.