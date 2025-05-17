Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,490,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at $31,002,082.64. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,798.42. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,095 shares of company stock worth $4,565,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

