Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 372,454 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,675 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 372,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,250 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

