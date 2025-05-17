Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $115.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $93.24 and a 12 month high of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $829.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

