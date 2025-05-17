Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,966 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,804,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,655,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

