Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 58,977 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $16,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 340.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.12 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.