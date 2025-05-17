Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,431 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,433 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.79.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

