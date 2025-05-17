Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.64% of Laureate Education worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

