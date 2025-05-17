Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COOP stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $138.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

