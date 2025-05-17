Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,698 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 475,479 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

