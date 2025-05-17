Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 116,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,737. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

