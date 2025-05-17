Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of Extreme Networks worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,510,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.