ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

ANIP stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

