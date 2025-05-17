Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Up 8.9%

Archer Aviation stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,873.28. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock worth $6,583,103. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.