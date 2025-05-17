AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in AtriCure by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

