AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,219,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,052,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.