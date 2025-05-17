B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock Price

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $1.20 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hyperfine from $1.29 to $0.68 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYPR opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Hyperfine has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%. Equities analysts expect that Hyperfine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyperfine by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hyperfine by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

