B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for CHMI Earnings

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of ($3.05) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $47,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,027.32. This trade represents a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

