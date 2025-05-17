B. Riley Lowers Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Price Target to $13.00

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAUZ. Cowen cut shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gauzy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gauzy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of GAUZ stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gauzy will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Gauzy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Gauzy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

