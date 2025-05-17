Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.