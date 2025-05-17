Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,649 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $43.51 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

