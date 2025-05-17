Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.