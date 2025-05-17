Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 80,726 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 392.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

