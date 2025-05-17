Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 80,726 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 392.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,726 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Trading Down 1.7%
NYSE:RIG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RIG
Insider Activity
In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.