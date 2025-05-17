Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,117,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.40 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

