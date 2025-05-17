Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,253 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $71.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

