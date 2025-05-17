Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,447 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $182,988,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,193,000 after purchasing an additional 167,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.