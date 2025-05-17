Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 27,992 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 205,705 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 55,403 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $860,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,197.07. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $446,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,102,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,108.13. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,196,977 shares of company stock worth $35,453,111. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

