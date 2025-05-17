Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

