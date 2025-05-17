Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

ESE opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

