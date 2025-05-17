Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

