Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.22%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

