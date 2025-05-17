Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
