Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Nordstrom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

