Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after buying an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,357,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 802,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after purchasing an additional 628,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.2%

AEE opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

